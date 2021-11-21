Advertisement

Judge orders preservation of evidence in Glasser Images case

Glasser Update
Glasser Update(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - South Central District judge David Reich has ordered Jack Glasser to preserve relevant evidence and comply with subpoenas. Glasser is the Mandan man involved in legal disputes after he suddenly shut down his photography business, Glasser Images, in October.

In a hearing last week, the state asked for the order, citing concerns that information requested from Glasser’s websites and social media accounts appeared to be incomplete or missing. Court documents report that the Attorney General attempted but failed to get assurance from the respondent that this evidence would not be destroyed, altered, or hidden.

Glasser’s attorney argued that there had not been adequate time to comply with the state’s requests and the websites had been disabled, not destroyed.

Spoliation, or intentionally withholding, hiding, altering, or destroying of evidence relevant to a legal proceeding, is prohibited under the law, but Thursday judge Reich ordered Glasser to “take all steps necessary” to preserve the sites and information.

