From hot to cold, ND National Guard prepares response to extreme weather conditions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Although the weather outside isn’t “frightful” just yet, the North Dakota National Guard is prepping for extreme winter weather.

“Today we are simulating a van carrying students and faculty that went into the ditch and they are stranded. We don’t want them to succumb to cold. We want to get them out of those conditions as soon as possible,” said Lt. Col. Grant Larson, deputy director for logistics for domestic operations.

Around 30 soldiers and airmen are gathered at Fraine Barracks in Bismarck to run a simulation of a snow emergency. There, one group is sending scenarios to the operations center.

“We do it to keep ourselves trained,” said Matt Carman, deputy director of domestic operations.

They say their manufactured conditions translate well to real emergencies.

“We tend to predict a little bit with search and rescue, road clearing, saving people that are stuck on the highway in their cars. Whatever it is that the local areas, the counties, or the state emergency management is requesting from us,” added Carman.

These men and women help with severe weather beyond just blizzards.

“This past spring, we were going to do a flood exercise, but given the weather conditions the chances for a flood were very slim so we modified our exercise to be a wildland fire response. And lo and behold a month after we had done our exercise we had National Guard helicopters out,”

Most recently, they assisted in wildfire and COVID-19 responses.

“We have lot of communication, and what we are trying to do is help the field. And the units out on the field are the boots on the ground that are responding to do those missions and they also prepare accordingly whether it is a flood, a fire, or a blizzard,” said Larson.

The National Guard responds when directed by the governor.

Just 1.2 inches of snow has fallen in Bismarck so far this fall.

