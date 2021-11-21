Advertisement

Getting ready for millions of dollars in requests

Pipeline
Pipeline(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota recently allocated hundreds of millions of dollars for new oil and gas infrastructure.

Not only is there a $150 million pipeline slated for the next few years, but there are millions available in grants for companies to apply for.

While the money has been assigned to a sector of the economy, there are still questions as to how the money will now get to companies.

It has been less than a week since it passed, but phones are already ringing.

“There’s a tremendous amount of interest for not only that Grand Forks portion, but then larger-scale projects west to east. There are a number of companies capable of providing that service, and so we’re going to have to come up with an appropriate method under the Industrial Commission to get that process ironed out,” said North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad.

The Industrial Commission is made up of the governor, attorney general, and the agriculture commissioner. They oversee and sign-off on many research and commercial projects for the energy sector.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One transported to hospital following crash in Minot
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Beulah woman charged federally for sex crimes against minor
Turtle Mountain tribal chairman moved out of ICU

Latest News

Missouri Valley Homeless Coalition gathered on the steps of the State Capitol to raise...
Group raises awareness for hidden homelessness, reveal number of homeless children in Bismarck schools
Matthew 25 Project
Matthew 25 Project gives back to those in need
regular season finale sports 11/20
6PM Sportscast 11/20/21
Evening Weather 11/20/21
Evening Weather 11/20/21