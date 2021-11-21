Getting ready for millions of dollars in requests

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota recently allocated hundreds of millions of dollars for new oil and gas infrastructure.

Not only is there a $150 million pipeline slated for the next few years, but there are millions available in grants for companies to apply for.

While the money has been assigned to a sector of the economy, there are still questions as to how the money will now get to companies.

It has been less than a week since it passed, but phones are already ringing.

“There’s a tremendous amount of interest for not only that Grand Forks portion, but then larger-scale projects west to east. There are a number of companies capable of providing that service, and so we’re going to have to come up with an appropriate method under the Industrial Commission to get that process ironed out,” said North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad.

The Industrial Commission is made up of the governor, attorney general, and the agriculture commissioner. They oversee and sign-off on many research and commercial projects for the energy sector.

