Advertisement

Turtle Mountain tribal chairman moved out of ICU

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The family of Jamie Azure tells Your News Leader he was moved out of the ICU late Thursday night and into a progressive care unit.

The 44-year-old Azure suffered a heart attack last Thursday, and was flown to Grand Forks for treatment, according to the tribe.

The family is asking for privacy, as they cannot have visitors.

Azure has served as chairman of the tribe since 2017.

Vice Chairman Elmer Davis, Jr., is serving as acting chairman in the meantime.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
43-year-old accused of receiving fentanyl, other drugs through mail to distribute in Bis-Man
Anthony Reese mugshot
UPDATE: Suspect facing three murder charges for shooting couple, unborn child
Senator Erin Oban retirement
North Dakota Senator Erin Oban won’t seek re-election; cites “unhealthy and unproductive” nature of politics
Wind turbine in North Dakota
High winds shut down some wind turbines across North Dakota

Latest News

Families, friends remember those lost in car crashes, work toward a future with zero fatalities
Local woman makes clothes for children with disabilities
Heavens Helpers to open Ministry Center
‘Festival of Trees’ brings in the holiday season with an important message