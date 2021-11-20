Turtle Mountain tribal chairman moved out of ICU

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The family of Jamie Azure tells Your News Leader he was moved out of the ICU late Thursday night and into a progressive care unit.

The 44-year-old Azure suffered a heart attack last Thursday, and was flown to Grand Forks for treatment, according to the tribe.

The family is asking for privacy, as they cannot have visitors.

Azure has served as chairman of the tribe since 2017.

Vice Chairman Elmer Davis, Jr., is serving as acting chairman in the meantime.

