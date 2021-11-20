Northern Cass vs. Linton-HMB for Class-B title

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The top two seeds in the Class-B State Volleyball Tournament have advanced to Saturday’s championship. It’s #1 Northern Cass against #2 Linton-HMB.

In the semi-finals, the Lions beat Thompson 3-0. The Tommies handed Linton-HMB its first loss during the regular season back in September. The Lions’ only other loss was to Northern Cass in the last match of the regular season.

Northern Cass needed all five sets, but it edged Kenmare 3-2.

Linton-HMB is the defending Class-B state champion.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.