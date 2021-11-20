Advertisement

Northern Cass vs. Linton-HMB for Class-B title

Class B Championship
Class B Championship(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The top two seeds in the Class-B State Volleyball Tournament have advanced to Saturday’s championship. It’s #1 Northern Cass against #2 Linton-HMB.

In the semi-finals, the Lions beat Thompson 3-0. The Tommies handed Linton-HMB its first loss during the regular season back in September. The Lions’ only other loss was to Northern Cass in the last match of the regular season.

Northern Cass needed all five sets, but it edged Kenmare 3-2.

Linton-HMB is the defending Class-B state champion.

