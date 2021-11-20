Local woman makes clothes for children with disabilities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 11th Annual “Big One” Arts and Crafts Fair is happening at the Event Center in Bismarck this weekend for the first time since 2019.

This year, there are about 250 booths with 136 vendors, about the same as the pre-Covid shows.

The event is a great opportunity for small businesses to network with customers and other dealers. I met one businesswoman who began a clothing line based on the chance encounter with a parent of a child with disabilities.

Shantel Douglas designs clothing to fit children of any size or ability. She makes clothing that caters to kids with alternative abilities and needs.

“I call it the medi pocket, it’s like a little snap and it makes it a little easier for parents or caregivers to access the port to feed them without having to take off all their clothes,” she said.

Douglas began creating clothing for children with disabilities when she was searching for kids to model her clothes.

“As I was looking for these models, I came across a lot of kids that had certain medical needs. They had feeding tubes or autism, so they had a lot of sensory stuff,” she said.

Customers that visited her booth are happy to have found her.

“They grow out of their clothes really, really fast, so having the ability to have this for a whole year for her will be really nice for our budget and just our price point that I’m looking at for clothes,” said Amy Schanandore, mother of five.

Douglas, who has four girls of her own, develops relationships with just about all her clients. “A lot of them, they look for a long time. Years, sometimes, to find something that meets exactly what they need,” she said.

Douglas says that’s what it’s all about: “When I hear that they love the product, it makes me all warm and fuzzy inside.”

Douglas runs Tinker Tyke Threads out of her home, which allows her to be a full-time mother. You can find Douglas and Tinker Tyke Threads at Bismarck Event Center for The Big One Friday until 8 p.m. and Saturday until 5 p.m. If you’d like to shop online or learn more about the business, visit tinkertykethreads.com.

