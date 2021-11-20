Heavens Helpers to open Ministry Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heavens Helpers Soup Café feeds hundreds of people in Bismarck every day.

Now, it will also be a place for fellowship. The new Ministry Center will open this weekend. Three of the walls are covered with a mural painted by two local artists. The space is designed to be a functional, family space.

“We’ve got a table for Bible studies, a space for family friendly movies,” said Mark Meier, Heavens Helpers executive director.

If you’d like to see the new space, there will be a Ministry Center reveal open house Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m.

