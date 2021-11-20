Advertisement

Heavens Helpers to open Ministry Center

(kfyr)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heavens Helpers Soup Café feeds hundreds of people in Bismarck every day.

Now, it will also be a place for fellowship. The new Ministry Center will open this weekend. Three of the walls are covered with a mural painted by two local artists. The space is designed to be a functional, family space.

“We’ve got a table for Bible studies, a space for family friendly movies,” said Mark Meier, Heavens Helpers executive director.

If you’d like to see the new space, there will be a Ministry Center reveal open house Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
43-year-old accused of receiving fentanyl, other drugs through mail to distribute in Bis-Man
Anthony Reese mugshot
UPDATE: Suspect facing three murder charges for shooting couple, unborn child
Senator Erin Oban retirement
North Dakota Senator Erin Oban won’t seek re-election; cites “unhealthy and unproductive” nature of politics
Wind turbine in North Dakota
High winds shut down some wind turbines across North Dakota

Latest News

Families, friends remember those lost in car crashes, work toward a future with zero fatalities
Local woman makes clothes for children with disabilities
Turtle Mountain tribal chairman moved out of ICU
‘Festival of Trees’ brings in the holiday season with an important message