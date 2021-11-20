‘Festival of Trees’ brings in the holiday season with an important message

MINOT, N.D. – The Festival of Trees, one of Minot’s landmark holiday events, is kicking off Friday at the North Dakota State Fair Center for its eighth year.

The two-day event features a vendor show, 5k run, live music and auctions for gorgeously decorated Christmas trees and other gifts. While Christmas is in full swing, the organization behind the event is here to share a bigger message.

The sounds of Christmas music filled the North Dakota State Fair Center, bringing in the joyful holiday spirit.

“Looking at all the trees and the lights, listening to the music. This afternoon there’s the coffee and the tea and treats, it feel’s like Christmas with Christmas cookies,” said Jodi Hall, an event attendee.

The purpose of the Festival of Trees is more than bringing in the spirit of the season, it’s to bring awareness to the mission of Dakota Hope Clinic.

“This is the only free pregnancy clinic that Minot has and women need a place, a place to go that is safe, that is free, that will provide them support that they need,” said Amanda Olson, a committee chair member for the Dakota Hope Clinic Friends.

Those attending said they are happy to be a part of the cause.

“We totally value life and Dakota Hope is such a great organization and they value life and they cherish everyone so it’s an important event to attend,” said Hall.

Organizers said they are hoping to raise more than $45,000 this year.

Saturday is the dinner and live auction along with tons of free events kicking off at 9 a.m.

