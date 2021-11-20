Families, friends remember those lost in car crashes, work toward a future with zero fatalities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “It won’t happen to me.” That’s the thought that many have when they get behind the wheel. But if a serious accident does happen, it leaves a lasting impact.

Now, for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, some families are remembering those that were lost or injured in car crashes and what they want for the future.

In 2020 a car accident occurred nearly every hour in North Dakota. According to NDDOT director Bill Panos, one person was injured every 2.5 hours and one person died every four days.

Yvonne and Jerry Nelson remember their youngest son, Kyle.

“Now, that’s a real smile,” said Yvonne looking at a photo of her son.

He had his whole life in front of him, but on Nov. 13, 2014, that changed. Yvonne was on call as a first responder with the Lidgerwood Ambulance Service when she responded to a car accident.

“And I am yelling to my crew to bring the C-collar, bring the oxygen, bring the suction. And I get down there, and I don’t know if it is a mom thing, but I recognized my son’s hand,” said Yvonne.

For her family, and others who have lost loved ones in motor vehicle accidents, life will never be the same.

“As an EMS worker, a Highway Patrol, a sheriff, when you’re in the line of work, you have to learn to deal with it, but with my own son it was just the worst nightmare we could ever, ever, ever imagine,” said Yvonne.

It haunts the family that Kyle was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

A group of family, friends, government officials, and law enforcement officers hope to make North Dakota roads safer.

“We’re all focused on this idea that people get home,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos.

Despite the pandemic, 100 people lost their lives in motor vehicle crashes in 2020. Friday, a temporary memorial was created at the state Capitol -- it’s made of the shoes of loved ones that won’t be filled.

“Put the phone away because too many of these accidents have happened because of distracted driving, intoxication, or both,” added Nelson.

The hope of the NDDOT, law enforcement, and families through a Vision Zero initiative is for zero fatalities on North Dakota roads.

Law enforcement asks that drivers practice safe driving by driving the speed limit, obeying traffic laws, driving sober and distraction free, and wearing seat belts.

