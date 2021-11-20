Bemidji-based coffeemaker hoping to expand services in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 11th Annual ‘Big One’ Arts and Crafts Fair is happening at the Event Center in Bismarck this weekend for the first time since 2019.

This year, there are about 250 booths and 136 vendors, about the same as the pre-COVID shows.

Heroes Rise Coffee Company from Bemidji will be there until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“We wanted to do something that serves the people that we work with every day. Because usually as a police officer, fireman, EMS, we’re always in those gas stations, buying that coffee at two o’clock in the morning, so we wanted to make sure that we’re getting a great cup of coffee to those heroes that are out there every day. We do all the roasting, all the flavoring, all the packaging, and the shipping. So we do everything right from the start. So you get the best coffee that you could possibly get,” said Jeffrey VanGrinsven of Heroes Rise.

When the pandemic began, Heroes Rise Coffee Company donated more than $55,000 worth of coffee to sheriff departments, police departments, hospitals, clinics and schools.

Heroes Rise will be at the Event Center Saturday until 5 p.m.

If you want to learn more, visit their website at heroesrisecoffee.com.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.