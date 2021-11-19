Advertisement

Williston selects 70-foot spruce for annual Community Christmas Tree

(City of Williston)
By Brian Gray
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston has chosen its tree for the city’s annual Community Christmas Tree holiday event.

This year’s tree was donated by Williston resident Marilyn McGinley. Her 70-foot tall Colorado Blue Spruce, which weighs an estimated 18,000 to 21,000 pounds, will be moved to its new location on Monday, Nov. 22.

The tree will be on display on the corner of 26th Street East and 2nd Avenue West.

McGinley and her family moved into the 4th Avenue East home in 1971. At the time, the spruce trees located in the front yard were small enough that her two sons, in the third and seventh grades, could hurdle them.

“It’s kind of emotional when you think about it,” admitted McGinley. “I love these trees and I’ll feel bad the day this one goes, but I’m glad it will be used this way. I’m also looking forward to having open space and more of a lawn.”

The city’s tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30. There will be a bonfire, holiday music, a short ceremony, and a fireworks show.

