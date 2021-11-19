Williams County Parks present master plan schematics

WILLISTON, N.D. - This week, the Williams County parks board provided an early look into its master plan and some of the ideas they have for improving the county’s six parks.

Earlier this year, the board partnered with WSB Engineering to hear public comment, asking the community what they wanted to see.

The group presented schematics of the parks with improvements such as alternate roads and cabins at Blacktail Dam, a new roadway for Epping/Springbrook Dam, and much more.

Officials said the biggest thing they heard from the community was just the excitement to see new things coming to the parks.

“You start talking to some people that are relatively new here or people that have been around for a long time, and the ones who already use the parks; they’re just excited to see the improvements and to see that the county wants to make them better,” said Jeremy Ludlum, Williams County parks director.

“They loved having the opportunity to have say in their parks. Some of them were very thankful and they were like, ‘I’m so glad you came out here and asked us what we wanted,’ and just talking with people who have seen the plans so far, we’ve gotten some good feedback,” said Candace Amberg, WSB Senior Landscape Architect.

Williams County Parks Director Jeremy Ludlum says finalization of the Master Plan will be early next year.

To view the schematics and provide additional comments, visit williamsnd.com.

