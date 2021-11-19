Advertisement

Truck crashes into southwest Minot home, driver charged

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A 44-year-old man faces a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving after investigators said he crashed his truck into a southwest Minot home Thursday afternoon.

Minot Police said the man was driving through a residential area when he failed to negotiate a turn, crossed the roadway, and went on to a property and into the front of a home.

Eyewitness accounts indicated the crash occurred near the intersection of 4th Street and 19th Avenue SW.

Police said the driver suffered minor injuries and was treated and released on scene, with a pending court date.

The residents were not home at the time of the crash.

