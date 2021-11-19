Rocket scientist coming to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A NASA rocket scientist is giving a presentation this evening at the Heritage Center in Bismarck.

Dr. Jack Bacon has worked at NASA for 31 years, and is concluding a week of talks around North Dakota in for students and the general public.

“Inspiring the kids is why I come here. If I were just another textbook or lecture, that would be dull. It’s great to see the spark in their eyes, and the limited few that say, ‘I get it, and I passionately want to do it.’ That makes the trip worthwhile,” said Dr. Bacon.

Dr. Bacon’s life’s work has been involved with the International Space Station. He has spent the last six years coordinating the global effort to reduce satellite debris. His presentation is about how modern technology has enabled the permanent occupation of space at 7:00 tonight at the Heritage Center.

