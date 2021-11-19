One in three North Dakota teens vape, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health joins the Great American Smokeout

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One in three teenagers in North Dakota vape. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health employees are joining a nationwide event to help inspire teens to stop smoking. The Great American Smokeout starts Thursday, November 18th, as a day to encourage smokers to quit.

Bismarck Public Schools is holding more seminars throughout the schoolyear for students to learn the dangers of smoking and talk with friends about giving up tobacco. Text “Start My Quit” to 36072 for help quitting.

