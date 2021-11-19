NAIA Football Playoffs for DSU

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State football seems to have a perpetual spot at the top of the North Star Conference, winning the league seven straight years.

The Hawks are heading into the NAIA postseason this weekend, but the season didn’t start so hot.

Dickinson State Football Head Coach Pete Stanton said: “We had two tough, non-conference games against Western and Black Hills. And, we had opportunity in both of those games knowing we were going to be a pretty good team and did a good job responding once we got into the conference. Had a couple tough games where our guys did a good job persevering and winning eight in a row to win another conference championship.”

They run through the North Star year after year, but often hit a rough patch when getting into the playoffs. In hopes of a different outcome this year, there’s one word that encompasses that possibility.

“I think the big thing is kind of our effort, on and off the field. Whether that’s waking up at seven for a class at eight. Whether it’s getting an extra hour and a half of film study in, getting an extra hour of studying, as long as we keep it up and do our thing, I think we’ll be fine,” Matt Dey, Dickinson State OL/captain.

They’re up against #3 Grand View University this Saturday. The Blue Hawks know what needs to happen for a win.

“You know on defense we have to be able to stop the run. They’re a physical team on offense, they run the ball well, they hit the play action pass, they’re really good there. And then defensively they’re outstanding. They have a great defensive front, outstanding linebacking core, and fast in the secondary. So we’re going to have to be balanced again and avoid those negative plays on offense and do a really good job at holding onto the ball and stopping the run on defense,” said Stanton.

Kickoff in Des Moines is set for 11 a.m. Mountain Time.

