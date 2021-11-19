Montana Attorney General discusses vaccine mandate lawsuits

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In September, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that would mandate vaccines for private employers with over 100 employees. Since then, a number of states, including North Dakota and Montana have responded with lawsuits, calling it unconstitutional.

In what he calls a way to “combat people blocking public health,” President Joe Biden said he would have the Occupational Safety and Health Administration enforce vaccinations for large employers. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said his office has received many phone calls from concerned workers and employers, which led him to be one of the first officials to announce a lawsuit would be filed.

“I think this is blatantly unconstitutional. The president does not have the power to issue this kind of sweeping mandate on a healthcare decision like that. That doesn’t exist,” said Knudsen

This lawsuit, along with two others, were filed earlier this month and were sent to the sixth circuit court of appeals. Knudsen said this will be a long process.

“I think we very likely end up in front of the US supreme court just given the response in all the circuits and from as many states as we have. I think the supreme court is going to have to step in and take this one and they’re going to decide whether the president has this authority, or not,” said Knudsen.

Knudsen also added it was welcomed news Wednesday when the Biden Administration announced that it was suspending implementation while it goes through the courts.

In a statement made yesterday, Knudsen said “Employers in Montana have no reason to force their workers to choose between a vaccine or a paycheck, which would be a violation of state human rights law.”

Montana House Bill 702, which was signed into law in May, states that employers can not discriminate over vaccination status. Knudsen said that is the law that Montanans need to follow, but that could change if the courts were to side with the federal government down the road.

Knudsen has also filed lawsuits against vaccine mandates for federal workers and healthcare workers.

Preliminary injunction requests to block those mandates pending the final outcomes have been filed in both cases.

