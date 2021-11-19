Advertisement

Minot-area health clinics face new set of challenges

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Local health care has been through trying times amid the COVID-19 pandemic, now only to face another uphill battle of rising costs due to inflation and supply chain issues.

For Legacy Health Clinic in Minot, getting the right supplies on time can be challenging.

“We are having to order supplies earlier than usual just because of pre-planning, supplies are taking longer to get, and they are costing a little more as well,” said Cim Berg-Hooker, the founder and a provider at Legacy Health Clinic in Minot.

What used to be a typical order can now be more of a test.

“I was looking for ink for my computer and had to look around a little bit to find the kind that I needed and then some things from the big suppliers, they limit how many things you can order,” said Joann Kveum, the founder and provider at Legacy Health in Westhope.

With orders becoming more expensive, some clinics are taking a hit financially but want patients to have the care they need without footing the bill for the extra costs.

“I have several patients that are without jobs, they’re worried about health care, have a difficult time paying their bills so that’s where, when they come see me, I want to address everything so that they don’t have to make multiple visits to come see me,” said Berg- Hooker.

Both clinics say day-to-day operations have not been impacted and they are quickly learning to order far out in advance.

Your New Leader reached out to Trinity Health about supply challenges, and they told us that they have not felt any impact.

