Man enters guilty plea for attempting to lure a minor in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to luring minors by computer and criminal attempt for a March crime.

Thirty-two-year-old Christopher Sweeney was arrested in March following an undercover sting operation. Investigators say Sweeney had sexual conversations with and attempted to meet up with a minor at a park in Mandan, but the person he was communicating with online was an undercover officer.

On Friday, a plea agreement of a deferred five-year sentence with five years of supervised probation was tentatively accepted by judge James Hill. Hill will pass Sweeney’s sentence following a presentence investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.