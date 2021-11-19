Advertisement

Man enters guilty plea for attempting to lure a minor in Mandan

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to luring minors by computer and criminal attempt for a March crime.

Thirty-two-year-old Christopher Sweeney was arrested in March following an undercover sting operation. Investigators say Sweeney had sexual conversations with and attempted to meet up with a minor at a park in Mandan, but the person he was communicating with online was an undercover officer.

On Friday, a plea agreement of a deferred five-year sentence with five years of supervised probation was tentatively accepted by judge James Hill. Hill will pass Sweeney’s sentence following a presentence investigation.

