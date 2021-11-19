Linton teen calls play by play, pursues dream

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The dream of a second straight state title is still alive for the Linton HMB Lions volleyball team.

Last year, the team was undefeated.

Their accomplishments at this year’s State Class B volleyball tournament so far are good news.

But there’s more to this team’s story than just what’s happening on the court.

Nicole Lawler is making a name for herself for her work on the sidelines.

The Linton HMB Lions are on a mission to repeat as state champs.

“It’s a big deal,” said sophomore Nicole Lawler.

It’s natural to feel a little nervous, but 15-year-old Lawler feels right at home.

“It’s just like any other game for me,” she stated.

Lawler is the voice of the Linton Lions.

“I love the speed of the sport and how quickly a game can go back and forth,” she said.

She provides play by play coverage of the games for her school’s radio station.

“I call out what they’re doing and where they’re at,” explained Lawler.

This is her second year behind the mic.

“It’s kind of theater of the mind,” she said. “I tell them what’s going on and paint the picture for people.”

As a freshman, she covered the Lions’ football, volleyball and basketball seasons, including state championship victories in football and volleyball.

“I just find lots of joy in being here and around everyone and meeting new people. My dream is to be a sideline reporter,” she said.

A dream, that she’s set to achieve.

You can listen to Nicole’s broadcasts at 100.1 or online at klpsradio.com. They also have an app you can download; just search Linton High School Radio in your app store.

