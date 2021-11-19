Advertisement

Justices could rule on Texas abortion ban as soon as Monday

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court could...
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court could rule as soon as Monday, Nov. 22, on Texas' ban on abortion after roughly six weeks.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court could rule as soon as Monday on Texas’ ban on abortion after roughly six weeks.

The justices are planning to issue at least one opinion Monday, the first of its new term, the court said on its website Friday.

There’s no guarantee the two cases over the Texas law, with its unique enforcement design that has so far evaded judicial review, will be resolved Monday. Those cases were argued Nov. 1, and the court also is working on decisions in the nine cases the justices heard in October.

But the court put the Texas cases on a rarely used fast track, raising expectations that decisions would come sooner than the months the justices usually spend writing and revising their opinions. The law has been in effect since Sept. 1.

With Thanksgiving approaching, Monday also is probably the last day the court could decide the Texas cases before the justices hear arguments Dec. 1 over whether to reverse nearly 50 years of precedents and hold that the Constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion. The case is about Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

The Texas law bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected in the fetus, often around six weeks, before some women know they’re pregnant, and it makes no exceptions for rape or incest. Six weeks is long before the court’s previous major abortion rulings allow states to prohibit abortion.

The focus at the Supreme Court, though, is over the design of the Texas law, which deputizes private citizens to enforce it by filing lawsuits against clinics, doctors and others who facilitate abortions. The court is trying to sort out who can sue to challenge the law and whether a federal court can effectively block the law from being enforced.

Even though the justices have returned to the courtroom for arguments following a 19-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, decisions will continue to be posted on the court’s website rather than summarized aloud in the courtroom.

The longstanding tradition of recapping opinions from the bench has produced some notable moments of drama over the years, especially from justices who are reading from their impassioned dissents in major cases.

The building remains closed to the public, with only a handful of outsiders — lawyers who are arguing their case and reporters who regularly cover the court — allowed in the courtroom.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Reese mugshot
UPDATE: Suspect facing three murder charges for shooting couple, unborn child
Senator Erin Oban retirement
North Dakota Senator Erin Oban won’t seek re-election; cites “unhealthy and unproductive” nature of politics
43-year-old accused of receiving fentanyl, other drugs through mail to distribute in Bis-Man
Wind turbine in North Dakota
High winds shut down some wind turbines across North Dakota
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support

Latest News

Noah Clare rushed into his mother's arms after allegedly being kidnapped by his father.
Noah Clare is reunited with his mother
FILE - Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in...
California wildfires torch thousands of giant sequoia trees
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
US advisers support expanding COVID boosters to all adults
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
The document offered for sale was one of 13 known copies of the first printing of the...
Rare first printing of Constitution sells for record $43M