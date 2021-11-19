HESS donation going to more than 100 trees for the Magic City

MINOT, N.D. – To help make the Magic City more eco-friendly, HESS Corporation is donating $25,000 to the 1,000 Trees for Minot Project.

The donation will help to purchase more than 100 mature six-foot trees, which will be planted in the spring of 2022.

The trees will be bought, planted, and cared for by the Minot Park District Forestry Department.

They will be planted in northeast Minot.

The 1,000 Trees for Minot Project has planted more than 250 trees this year and hope to plant more than 1000 over a five-year span.

Co-founder Tim Baumann said their goal could not be reached alone.

“We love our community and we love taking care of it. It’s really nice to have partners that have that same vision and align with our vision and absolutely trees have such an important benefit and positive impact on our community,” said Baumann.

Organizers behind the project said it’s making impact for not only just this generation of city residents, but for future generations to come.

“The simple part of a tree donation or money towards a community benefit that is generationally appreciated is something we can’t thank them enough for,” said Donna Bye, the other founder for the organization.

The project also keeps track of Minot residents planting trees to add to their goal.

If you have planted a tree this year reach out to organization’s Facebook page to get it counted.

