Dickinson organization helping low-income elderly women this holiday season

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - You often hear of toy drives or holiday drives for families. A group in Dickinson is holding one for a group you don’t always hear about.

The Women Empowering Women organization is running a holiday drive for low-income elderly women. They’re asking for monetary donations or gift cards for groceries, gas and public transportation.

Organizers say they noticed a need in Stark County among women aged 65 and older. The organization uses social services to get these gifts to the women so they’re able to stay anonymous.

“We had heard stories about how they would ask for shampoo for Christmas, and so this is kind of the idea behind it is to give them a little something extra so they can spend other money on holiday stuff on meals or gifts and stuff like that,” said Jami Haynes, Women Empowering Women.

“It’s eye-opening, it’s alarming and it’s frightening, and I think what’s been very gratifying for me, and I know for our board and our members, is to understand the difference that the help that we send them makes,” said Ray Ann Kilen, Women Empowering Women President.

Haynes says they’re grateful for the donations they’ve already received. If you are interested in donating, you can contact Women Empowering Women through email or mail gifts to their address.

Their email is info@wewnetwork.org and their address is 5 Patterson Lake Drive, Dickinson, ND 58601.

