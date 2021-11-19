Class-A VB Title tomorrow BHS vs. Century

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It will be a Capital City clash for the Class-A State Volleyball Championship on Saturday.

Bismarck High defeated West Fargo 3-0 and Century topped Shanley 3-0 in the semi-finals on Friday.

It will be the fifth match-up this season between the Demons and Patriots, each has won twice.

Century defeated BHS 3-0 on Sept. 28 and in straight sets on Nov. 13 for the West Region title.

The Demons beat Century 2-1 on October 9th in a tournament in Fargo and 3-1 on Oct. 20.

This is the 11th straight season the Patriots have advanced to the state championship match. They won the title last year.

This is the first title appearance for the Demons since 2016, which was a 3-1 loss to Century. The last time they won the state title was 2010 in straight sets over GF Red River.

