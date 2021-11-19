BSC students help each other through tacos

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The second annual Feed the Need Taco Run and Silent Auction took place today at Bismarck State College.

The participants, mostly students, donated either five food pantry items or $10, and in exchange they earned a T-shirt and free tacos.

“It makes my heart really happy when students are like ‘oh yeah, I could use my dining dollars to purchase items downstairs in the marketplace. Marketplace set out items in a line that they can easily pick from. And that way it’s easy to access and donate and they get a free shirt and helped out their fellow students,” said Sarah Gibson, student life assistant at BSC.

All donations of the taco run will go toward filling the Lil Mystic Food Pantry on campus.

Last year, more than a hundred people donated, resulting in eleven hundred food items and five hundred dollars in cash donations.

In addition to the Taco Run, there’s also the silent auction, the proceeds of which go toward supporting BSC students who might need financial assistance.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.