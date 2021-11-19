Beulah woman charged federally for sex crimes against minor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge dismissed a Beulah woman’s charges for sex crimes against a minor so that she could be prosecuted federally.

According to Dickinson police, between May and July of 2021, 36-year-old Janine Edwards sent multiple naked photos of a child to James Thompson, a man she knew was a sex predator.

Thompson has a 2016 conviction in Cass County for luring minors by computer.

Edwards and Thompson are each charged with multiple felonies including sexual exploitation of a child.

Judge Daniel Hovland scheduled a jury trial for three days starting December 14.

Edwards was granted release from custody while she waits for trial.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.