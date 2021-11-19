Beulah woman charged federally for sex crimes against minor
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge dismissed a Beulah woman’s charges for sex crimes against a minor so that she could be prosecuted federally.
According to Dickinson police, between May and July of 2021, 36-year-old Janine Edwards sent multiple naked photos of a child to James Thompson, a man she knew was a sex predator.
Thompson has a 2016 conviction in Cass County for luring minors by computer.
Edwards and Thompson are each charged with multiple felonies including sexual exploitation of a child.
Judge Daniel Hovland scheduled a jury trial for three days starting December 14.
Edwards was granted release from custody while she waits for trial.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.