Beulah woman charged federally for sex crimes against minor

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge dismissed a Beulah woman’s charges for sex crimes against a minor so that she could be prosecuted federally.

According to Dickinson police, between May and July of 2021, 36-year-old Janine Edwards sent multiple naked photos of a child to James Thompson, a man she knew was a sex predator.

Thompson has a 2016 conviction in Cass County for luring minors by computer.

Edwards and Thompson are each charged with multiple felonies including sexual exploitation of a child.

Judge Daniel Hovland scheduled a jury trial for three days starting December 14.

Edwards was granted release from custody while she waits for trial.

