Advertisement

Battle of the Badges Chili Cook-off in Minot this Saturday

Minot Chili Cook-Off
Minot Chili Cook-Off(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot-area first responders are gathering this Saturday for a tasty fundraiser aimed at making sure all kids have gift this holiday season.

They are hosting their Battle of the Badges Chili Cook-off at 1 p.m. at the Minot Rural Fire Department at 400 31st Avenue SW.

Area law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS will be submitting their best child recipes, which will be judged by a panel of local celebrities.

It’s free to attend but a free-will donation will be collected to support the 2021 Shop with a Cop Christmas gift shopping event for underprivileged and at-risk youth in the Minot community.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old accused of receiving fentanyl, other drugs through mail to distribute in Bis-Man
Anthony Reese mugshot
UPDATE: Suspect facing three murder charges for shooting couple, unborn child
Senator Erin Oban retirement
North Dakota Senator Erin Oban won’t seek re-election; cites “unhealthy and unproductive” nature of politics
Wind turbine in North Dakota
High winds shut down some wind turbines across North Dakota
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support

Latest News

Controversial Teddy Roosevelt statue to be housed in Medora
Williston selects 70-foot spruce for annual Community Christmas Tree
Beulah woman charged federally for sex crimes against minor
Linton teen calls play by play, pursues dream