Battle of the Badges Chili Cook-off in Minot this Saturday

MINOT, N.D. – Minot-area first responders are gathering this Saturday for a tasty fundraiser aimed at making sure all kids have gift this holiday season.

They are hosting their Battle of the Badges Chili Cook-off at 1 p.m. at the Minot Rural Fire Department at 400 31st Avenue SW.

Area law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS will be submitting their best child recipes, which will be judged by a panel of local celebrities.

It’s free to attend but a free-will donation will be collected to support the 2021 Shop with a Cop Christmas gift shopping event for underprivileged and at-risk youth in the Minot community.

