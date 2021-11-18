Advertisement

UPDATE: Suspect facing three murder charges for shooting couple, unborn child

Anthony Reese mugshot
Anthony Reese mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Three murder charges have been filed against the man police say opened fire at a north Fargo business after being fired.

35-year-old Anthony Reese is charged with two counts of murder, as well as the murder of an unborn child in Wednesday’s shooting at 401 27th St. N. just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Both Richard Pittman and April Carbone were killed by Reese, court documents say. Friends and co-workers of the victims say they were a couple and say Carbone was 35-weeks pregnant with a baby girl when she died.

Documents say a witness told officers Pittman and Reese were in an altercation on the factory floor earlier in the day on Wednesday. Management told Reese to leave, but witnesses say he came back a short time later and re-engaged Pittman in another fight. The witness stated she watched Reese pull out a handgun and shoot Pittman multiple times before he turned and fired several rounds at Carbone.

Court documents say shortly after the shooting, Reese turned himself in at the Fargo Police Department and quickly requested an attorney.

Police later recovered Reese’s 9mm semi-automatic pistol in a residential neighborhood several blocks from the scene.

Reese is already a convicted felon out of Minnesota, as well as a registered sex offender in North Dakota. You can read more about his criminal record here.

