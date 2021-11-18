UMary’s Danny Kittner named NSIC Offensive Player of the Year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Danny Kittner is the Northern Sun Conference Offensive Player of the Year. The University of Mary wide receiver just completed one of the best seasons ever in NCAA Division-II football.

Kittner led the country in catches, receiving yards and all-purpose yards.

Danny is the first Marauders offensive player to earn this honor. He had 128 catches for 1,723 yards and 2,251 all-purpose yards.

Grant Singer was the defensive player of the year in 2013.

Luke Little led the nation in touchdown catches with 20, so he’s 1st-team All-Conference along with the guy who threw all of those passes, Logan Nelson.

Ty’Resse Gibson is a defensive back who’s on the 1st-team.

U-Mary’s Dave Small Jr. and Su’e Taugavau are 2nd-team All-NSIC.

