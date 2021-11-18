Advertisement

ONEOK restarts construction of natural gas processing plant in McKenzie County

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - Midstream provider ONEOK has announced that they will resume construction of a natural gas processing facility located in McKenzie County this week.

Plans to build the Demicks Lake III plant were suspended last year due to crashing oil prices during the pandemic. Officials say returning demand and high prices were the reason to restart the project.

“We continue to align our capital investments with our customers’ needs and expectations, and remain focused on further enhancing the reliability of our infrastructure.

Demicks Lake III will support producer development plans in the core of the Williston Basin while continuing our commitment to help customers reduce natural gas flaring,” said Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and CEO in a release.

The project will cost about $140 million and will provide up to 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. The company say they hope it will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers Elevator Company of Honeyford loading the longest train in U.S. history.
North Dakota grain elevator loads longest unit train in U.S. history
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger to resign
Lakeview Health Clinic $15 fee
Minot area health clinic charging $15 fee to offset costs of pandemic
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox

Latest News

Wind turbine in North Dakota
High winds shut down some wind turbines across North Dakota
Pipeline
North Dakota state legislature approves initial funding for west-to-east pipeline
North Dakota Energy Leaders talk independence in virtual panel
How auroras form
The science behind the northern lights: from a solar flare to a nighttime display of color