ONEOK restarts construction of natural gas processing plant in McKenzie County

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - Midstream provider ONEOK has announced that they will resume construction of a natural gas processing facility located in McKenzie County this week.

Plans to build the Demicks Lake III plant were suspended last year due to crashing oil prices during the pandemic. Officials say returning demand and high prices were the reason to restart the project.

“We continue to align our capital investments with our customers’ needs and expectations, and remain focused on further enhancing the reliability of our infrastructure.

Demicks Lake III will support producer development plans in the core of the Williston Basin while continuing our commitment to help customers reduce natural gas flaring,” said Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and CEO in a release.

The project will cost about $140 million and will provide up to 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. The company say they hope it will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

