First District Health Unit: No better time than now to quit smoking

First District Health Unit
First District Health Unit(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – First District Health Unit is telling all smokers there is no better time to quit than right now.

North Dakota has a 2% higher smoking rate than the current national average and the pandemic may have lead to more individuals starting up the habit due to higher stress levels and being at home more often.

It’s making this year’s ‘Great American Smokeout’ more important than ever.

The event is Nov. 18 and helps give people a quit date and a path forward through a wide variety of resources.

“If they use any sort of counseling like NDQuits, using counseling or medication can double or triple their chances of quitting because it is, it’s one of the hardest things they will ever do so the more support the hopefully easier it will be,” said Bonne Riely, a Tobacco Cessation Coordinator with First District Heatlh Unit.

Riely added that insurance can often help cover quitting aids like patches, gums, and other types of aid.

Visit this link for more resources on how to quit.

