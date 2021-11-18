ND native says military service is a family tradition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - November is National Veterans and Military Families month.

For many who serve, it’s a family tradition. Command Sgt. Major Jodi Renner joined the North Dakota National Guard in 1990. She was inspired by her dad and sister who both served in the Air Force.

The Dickinson native says she joined to pay for college, but quickly fell in love with the military.

On Sept. 11, she was a firefighter helping on scene at the Pentagon. She has been deployed to the Middle East twice, in 2016 and 2020. She says fighting COVID-19 was a fight like none other because it was an unseen enemy.

“We are normally used to having something very tangible in front of us, so it was the first time that we were we as medical personnel within the United States Army we were on the front line you know kind of supporting and defending and protecting our soldiers in which we serve with,” she explained.

Renner will share more of her experience Friday at Touchmark, where her father is a resident. The public is invited to hear her story. The event starts at 3 p.m. at Touchmark on West Century.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.