Mouse River Players go down the rabbit hole with ‘Alice in Wonderland’

MINOT, N.D. – The Mouse River Players are going down the rabbit hole—literally.

The local theater troupe is putting on their rendition of Alice in Wonderland.

Joe Skurzewski caught up with the cast and crew as they get ready for opening night. For Dorian Garland, who’s active duty military, joining the cast of “Alice in Wonderland” was a chance for him to get out of his comfort zone, and into the game.

“I always wanted to see myself up on stage and be able to perform, so this is an unbelievable opportunity,” said Garland.

Garland joins a cast of characters that includes the namesake of the show, played by Kambria Hall, who says a lot of work has gone in to portraying ‘Alice.’

“I had to memorize lines and I was here about five days a week for the past six-ish weeks,” said Hall.

Ashley Nilsen said this is her first time working on a production of the often-told story of Alice, and said the cast and crew have made it worthwhile.

“They’ve been fantastic. It’s one of the best productions that I’ve worked on. They’ve put all their heart and soul into it, and made some of the most beautiful things I’ve seen in my theatre career,” said Nilsen. Bringing a timeless classic, to the small stage in the Magic City.

The show runs for two weekends, starting Thursday night.

The first is Nov. 18-21, and then Nov. 26-28.

All performances are at 7:30 p.m., except for the Sunday performances, which are at 2 p.m.

More information on tickets and showtimes can be found here.

