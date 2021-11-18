Minot Public Library recognized at the state level

MINOT, N.D. – For the second year in a row, the Minot Public Library was recognized as a Future Focused Library.

The public library met the standards needed to qualify, like creating kids and teen programs, offering community outreach and adopting policies.

The Minot Public library is one of only two libraries to achieve the status this year.

Library Director Janet Anderson said that it all comes from the help of the library staff who go above and beyond each day.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.