Advertisement

Minot Public Library recognized at the state level

Minot Public Library books
Minot Public Library books(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – For the second year in a row, the Minot Public Library was recognized as a Future Focused Library.

The public library met the standards needed to qualify, like creating kids and teen programs, offering community outreach and adopting policies.

The Minot Public library is one of only two libraries to achieve the status this year.

Library Director Janet Anderson said that it all comes from the help of the library staff who go above and beyond each day.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers Elevator Company of Honeyford loading the longest train in U.S. history.
North Dakota grain elevator loads longest unit train in U.S. history
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger to resign
Lakeview Health Clinic $15 fee
Minot area health clinic charging $15 fee to offset costs of pandemic
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox

Latest News

lauren ware
Sports Spotlight - Lauren Ware
playground retirement
Longtime playground crew member calls it a career
capitol exercise
ND National Guard performs hazmat exercise at Capitol
high winds and wind energy
High winds shut down some wind turbines across North Dakota