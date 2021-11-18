Advertisement

KMOT’s County by County: November 17, 2021

KMOT county by county
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s County by County, Your News Leader is looking at a Thanksgiving holiday tradition going on in the Magic City, a new nature trail in Rolette County, some power outage information in McClean, and an opportunity to speak with the state’s delegation in Towner County.

Underwood residents should be prepared for a power outage this weekend.

Otter Tail Power company will be changing out a transformer, causing the outage on Nov. 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

This outage will affect all homes, businesses, and city utilities.

Residents are asked to be cautious of water use and only use it when necessary.

If you have any questions, please contact Underwood City Hall at (701) 442-5481.

Residents of Towner County will be able to speak with staff members of Sen. Kevin Cramer, R, N.D., this week.

Those mobile office hours will be held Nov. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Towner County Courthouse, Commissioner’s Room in Cando.

Residents can stop by for help with veterans, social security benefits, and other assistance with federal agencies.

The mobile office will also be in McHenry County later in the afternoon.

The City of Rolla revealed a new nature trail just north of the city.

Legacy Path was sponsored by North Dakota Parks & Recreation, Legacy Cooperative and the Rolla Job Development Authority.

It is a three-mile stretch on an old rail bed that runs alongside HWY 30.

It can be used all year round for walking, hiking, and biking.

In the winter, it will be available for cross country skiing and snowshoeing.

As we get to thinking about how many plates Thanksgiving dinner we can eat, how about a turkey trot to get ready?

The 7th Annual Magic City Turkey Trot is taking place Thanksgiving morning starting at 9:00 a.m.

The starting line is at the Bricks Building at 400 Central Avenue in Downtown Minot.

There will be a one mile run or walk and a 5K run or walk.

Turkey costumes are heavily encouraged and there will be prizes for best dressed!

Visit this link for more information on signing up.

