KLJ adds new archeologist to dig up ND history

Spencer Fehr is among the state’s newest archeologists.
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you think of archeologists, you probably think of someone like Indiana Jones, going on dangerous digs around the world.

But there are archeologists living slightly less adventurous lives right here in North Dakota.

Spencer Fehr is among the state’s newest archeologists.

He works for KLJ Engineering’s cultural resources department, which includes experts in archeology, paleontology and artifact processing and analysis.

Their goal is to preserve the state’s history, and make sure no important cultural features are damaged by development.

Fehr says he was born to be an archeologist; he recalls hours spent digging holes in the backyard as a kid.

“My parents had to section off part of the backyard where it was like, ‘Spencer can dig here,’” he recalled. “I’ve always had that interest in trying to find things. Now I have the tools where I can make a meaningful contribution.”

Fehr says the most rewarding part of the job is piecing together clues and discovering more history with each discovery.

