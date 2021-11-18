Advertisement

Homelessness Awareness Week: BPS Hidden Homeless

BPS Hidden Homeless
BPS Hidden Homeless
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week and Bismarck Public Schools says in North Dakota the issue is harder to see when it affects children.

That’s why the Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People is holding an event this Saturday highlighting the number of homeless children in the Bismarck Public School system.

The event aims to bring 415 people to the State Capitol grounds to match the number of children without homes in Bismarck schools.

“And just to have those people stand out there and congregate like that, I think is going to maybe bring a little bit more perspective to what is actually happening”, said Sherrice Roness with BPS.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and organizers are still looking for people to attend in hopes of hitting the number. If you would like to sign up online, click here to register.

