Former ND prison guard accused of smuggling contraband to inmates pleads not guilty

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former North Dakota prison guard accused of smuggling contraband to inmates will face a jury.

Monday 39-year-old Matthew Taylor of Mandan waived a hearing and pleaded not guilty to delivery or possession with intent to deliver in a correctional facility and delivery of electronic device to an inmate.

Investigators say Taylor bought a cell phone, sim cards, and a sealed box of cigarettes that likely contained meth and delivered the items to an inmate in August. According to the affidavit, a Gackle woman paid Taylor for the deliveries.

Taylor is set for a one-day trial on March 8.

