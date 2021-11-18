Advertisement

Former ND prison guard accused of smuggling contraband to inmates pleads not guilty

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former North Dakota prison guard accused of smuggling contraband to inmates will face a jury.

Monday 39-year-old Matthew Taylor of Mandan waived a hearing and pleaded not guilty to delivery or possession with intent to deliver in a correctional facility and delivery of electronic device to an inmate.

Investigators say Taylor bought a cell phone, sim cards, and a sealed box of cigarettes that likely contained meth and delivered the items to an inmate in August. According to the affidavit, a Gackle woman paid Taylor for the deliveries.

Taylor is set for a one-day trial on March 8.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Documents reveal Sanford as ‘implicated individual’ in child pornography investigation
Farmers Elevator Company of Honeyford loading the longest train in U.S. history.
North Dakota grain elevator loads longest unit train in U.S. history
N. Fargo shooting, suspect
Two dead, man in custody after north Fargo shooting
Jamestown man dies in two-vehicle crash
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year

Latest News

ND native says military service is a family tradition
Bismarck man who said he boiled oil to throw on gang set for felony jury trial
COVID-19 continues to hospitalize people on the reservation.
Cheyenne River Sioux chairman slams Biden’s tribal summit
Senator Erin Oban retirement
North Dakota Senator Erin Oban won’t seek re-election; cites “unhealthy and unproductive” nature of politics