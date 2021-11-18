Dickinson State University in NAIA Football Playoffs this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Blue Hawks head to Iowa for Saturday’s NAIA national playoff football game. Dickinson State vs. Grand View in Des Moines.

This is Matt Day’s fifth year with the Hawks and his fifth conference title. DSU has won seven straight league regular season championships.

Matt Day, Dickinson State senior offensive lineman, said: “I think we’re gritty. I think some of the things that we do really well is we like to run the ball and we like to stop the run, things like that. Those are our goals going into every game going into it and it’s just a great group of guys to be around.”

Grand View is ranked 3rd in the NAIA. The Hawks are number 19.

