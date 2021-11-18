Advertisement

Dickinson State University in NAIA Football Playoffs this weekend

DSU NAIA Playoffs
DSU NAIA Playoffs(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Blue Hawks head to Iowa for Saturday’s NAIA national playoff football game. Dickinson State vs. Grand View in Des Moines.

This is Matt Day’s fifth year with the Hawks and his fifth conference title. DSU has won seven straight league regular season championships.

Matt Day, Dickinson State senior offensive lineman, said: “I think we’re gritty. I think some of the things that we do really well is we like to run the ball and we like to stop the run, things like that. Those are our goals going into every game going into it and it’s just a great group of guys to be around.”

Grand View is ranked 3rd in the NAIA. The Hawks are number 19.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmers Elevator Company of Honeyford loading the longest train in U.S. history.
North Dakota grain elevator loads longest unit train in U.S. history
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger to resign
Lakeview Health Clinic $15 fee
Minot area health clinic charging $15 fee to offset costs of pandemic
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox

Latest News

UMary’s Danny Kittner named NSIC Offensive Player of the Year
Lauren Ware
Sports Spotlight: Lauren Ware
lauren ware
Sports Spotlight - Lauren Ware
Lauren Ware
Lauren Ware in Sports Spotlight Wednesday