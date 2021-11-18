Advertisement

Cheyenne River Sioux chairman slams Biden’s tribal summit

COVID-19 continues to hospitalize people on the reservation.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The chairman of a tribe in South Dakota is frustrated by President Joe Biden’s Tribal Nations Summit after he was unable to speak about the health care situation on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.

Tribal chairman Harold Frazier sharply criticized the format of the two-day summit.

It was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected Native Americans and Alaska Natives at disproportionate rates.

It is the first summit since 2016.

Bide announced steps to improve public safety and justice for Native Americans and to protect private lands, treaty rights and sacred places. 

