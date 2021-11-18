Advertisement

Bismarck man who said he boiled oil to throw on gang set for felony jury trial

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set a felony jury trial for a Bismarck man accused of starting a September apartment fire.

Tuesday, 33-year-old Justin Linder pleaded not guilty to a charge of endangering by fire or explosion. According to the affidavit, Linder told investigators he had boiled cooking oil to throw on gang members trying to kick down his apartment door.

At the preliminary hearing, defense attorney Steven Balaban said Linder acted in self-defense and did not intentionally start the fire.

Linder is set to face a jury March 8.

