43-year-old accused of receiving fentanyl, other drugs through mail to distribute in Bis-Man

(Michael Cowan)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was arrested Monday after investigators say he was receiving packages of drugs in the mail to distribute in Bismarck and Mandan.

Investigators say three people told them 43-year-old Michael Cowan was distributing fentanyl, heroin, and meth.

Sources told law enforcement that Cowan had women help him sell drugs and said Cowan had packages of drugs delivered to various addresses around the Bis-Man area. One source told officers they saw Cowan with about 1,500 fentanyl pills over a period of time.

Law enforcement arrested Cowan after searching his residence. They say, Cowan then placed a call from jail where he asked someone if they picked up a package and directed them to “kill” his confiscated phone. When officers intercepted the package, they say it contained 50 fentanyl pills.

Cowan is charged with conspiracy to possess with the intention to deliver drugs.

