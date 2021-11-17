Williams County redistricting board votes on district map

WILLISTON, N.D. - After hearing public comment on Monday, the Williams County redistricting board voted unanimously to approve new lines for the county’s five commission districts.

After every census, Williams County must form a board to redraw the districts to redistribute the growing population. With most of the growth taking place in the city of Williston, the board had two options on the table with the biggest difference being whether or not District 2 should cover just southwest Williston or take the Trenton area from District 1. District 1 commissioner Beau Anderson spoke to the board saying it should stay remain around Williston and not go into more rural areas.

“My initial thought is that the green district should go north and wrap around instead of going west and down to the river,” said Anderson.

After hearing from Anderson, the board decided to go with proposal B, which keeps Trenton inside District 1.

“I like the idea that we have two large, rural districts with representation from the rural areas and one of the districts even that comes into the city of Williston touches some of the rural as well so that is why I like option B,” said Brad Bekkedahl, redistricting board member.

The board will meet one more time on Dec. 8 to finalize the map.

It can be viewed at williamsnd.com.

