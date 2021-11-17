Advertisement

Visit Minot working towards EDA grant

Visit Minot project
Visit Minot project(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Visit Minot is working towards a project downtown to help new and existing businesses market themselves.

They want to renovate and open a tourism industry marketing incubator downtown.

It will include a space for pop-up stores and other tools to help businesses market themselves.

They are applying for a federal grant to help fund the initiative.

“All of the businesses that appeal to people outside of Ward County. It would strengthen the entire industry, and we’re really hopeful that all of this work that we’re putting in turns out to be a positive grant application for us,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, executive director.

They also plan on making the facility the new home of Visit Minot

