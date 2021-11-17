United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Emily Degree

DES LACS, N.D. – Fresh off their regional win last week, Des Lacs Burlington volleyball is preparing for state. Senior Emily DeGree is an all-around playmaker for DLB.

”I just love the atmosphere. I love how I have this family, and they’re here whenever I need them, and I just simply love the sport,” said Emily.

Lakers Coach Erica Moen can fit Emily many places on the court and still rely on her.

”Emily DeGree really has been huge for us all season long, and she has played great in the district and regional tournament. We really look to her in the front row when she’s there,” said Moen.

Emily started the game to follow in her family’s footsteps.

”My sisters. I have always seen them watching, playing. My mom, she played, she coached. It’s literally just been in my life forever,” said DeGree.

Emily hasn’t finalized any plans for after high school, and says she’s still considering her options.

DLB goes to state on Thursday to play Linton HMB.

