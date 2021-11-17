Two dead, man in custody after north Fargo shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people have died, and the apparent suspect turned himself in, after a shooting in north Fargo Wednesday afternoon.

According to Police Chief David Zibolski, the shooting happened at Composite America, located at 401 27th St. N.

Zibolski says when officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. A man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A woman received extensive medical attention, but died on the scene. Scanner traffic indicated the woman was pregnant and shot in the abdomen, but at this time, that has not been confirmed.

Shortly after the shooting, police say 35-year-old Anthony Reese turned himself in at the police department. He is currently being held at the Cass County Jail on two counts of murder. Police say they recovered a weapon on the scene, which they believe was used in the shooting.

A deep dive into Reese’s criminal history shows he is a registered, low-risk sex offender in North Dakota. Court documents show he was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Benson County, Minn. in 2014. Reese’s conviction makes it illegal to possess a firearm. Reese is ordered to register as a sex offender until 2029.

On the North Dakota Sex Offender Registry, Reese’s last known employer address is listed as 401 27th St. N., which is the same address as today’s homicide. The address was last updated as of Nov. 8. Several sources tell Valley News Live Reese was fired from his job Wednesday morning, just hours before he opened fire. Fargo Police have not been able to confirm that detail with VNL at this time.

Court records also show a laundry list of offenses against Reese over the last 10 years including multiple convictions of domestic assault, fifth-degree assault, several drug convictions and documents say he was convicted in 2015 for being in possession of another firearm.

“I think we’re comfortable saying at this point that we have the person we believe responsible in custody, and I think the big thing here is taking care of the victims and their families and getting the scene processed,” Zibolski said at a media briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they will remain on scene for several hours as the investigation continues. More information is expected to be released later Wednesday night or Thursday, once investigators are able to sort out the details of what happened.

Fargo Police are asking for your help identifying the victims in today’s double homicide. If you believe you have information regarding the identity of the victims, please call 701-241-1405.

