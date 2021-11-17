Stark County awards veteran for his contributions to community

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Stark County man was honored Tuesday night for his service in the county, specifically, his work with veterans.

Art Wanner thought he was attending a birthday celebration for a friend Tuesday. He quickly realized the night was about him and what he’s done for his community.

He is this month’s recipient of the Stark County Spirit of Excellence Award. He says he didn’t expect to receive the award, or be honored in this way.

“I don’t do these things for recognition, I do them because they make somebody else feel good and in turn that makes me feel good,” said Art Wanner, Stark County Spirit of Excellence Award recipient.

“Art Wanner exemplifies what a soldier for life is, his work with veterans, and it goes beyond veterans,” said Adjutant General Alan Dohrmann, North Dakota National Guard.

About a dozen people came up to the podium at the Stark County Veterans Pavilion to talk about Art’s contributions to the county. He was a leading force behind the creation of the pavilion, and the county’s veterans memorial.

A veteran himself, he is also involved in numerous area veteran groups.

“I’m a retired Army National Guard, I spent 32 years in the military,” said Wanner.

Art says he will put his new award in a place where he can look at it every day.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.