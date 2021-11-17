Newly completed state redistricting map brings more northwestern representation

WILLISTON, N.D. - During last week’s special legislative session, legislators completed the redistricting process, which brings some changes to the Bakken region.

Williams and McKenzie Counties saw the most growth in the state over the past 10 years, which led legislators to create two additional districts: district 23, which represents Trenton and the area around Williston; and district 26, which represents most of McKenzie and Dunn Counties. With these districts come additional voices to promote the needs of the area in the state legislature.

“We actually have, I like to call it four districts and when you take New Town and Stanley and that area with district 4, we really have five legislative districts in our trade area up here now to deal with issues in Bismarck,” said Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston.

“It really comes down to numbers. First of all, you have more people working for you when you have more legislators, and you have more votes,” said Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston.

Bekkedahl says the majority of legislative district 2 will stay in-tact while district 1 shrinks due to the population growth in Williston.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.