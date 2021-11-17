Advertisement

Newly completed state redistricting map brings more northwestern representation

ND redistricting map
ND redistricting map(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - During last week’s special legislative session, legislators completed the redistricting process, which brings some changes to the Bakken region.

Williams and McKenzie Counties saw the most growth in the state over the past 10 years, which led legislators to create two additional districts: district 23, which represents Trenton and the area around Williston; and district 26, which represents most of McKenzie and Dunn Counties. With these districts come additional voices to promote the needs of the area in the state legislature.

“We actually have, I like to call it four districts and when you take New Town and Stanley and that area with district 4, we really have five legislative districts in our trade area up here now to deal with issues in Bismarck,” said Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston.

“It really comes down to numbers. First of all, you have more people working for you when you have more legislators, and you have more votes,” said Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston.

Bekkedahl says the majority of legislative district 2 will stay in-tact while district 1 shrinks due to the population growth in Williston.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox
Farmers Elevator Company of Honeyford loading the longest train in U.S. history.
North Dakota grain elevator loads longest unit train in U.S. history
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger to resign
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO

Latest News

sports 11/16/21
6PM Sportscast 11/16/21
wind gusts forecast
Evening Weather 11/16/21
Bell ringers salvation army
Salvation Army marks 130 years of rolling out the red kettles
Care & Share Program
Care and Share program adapts to supply chain issues
new visitation guidelines
Changes to federal nursing home visitation rules come before holidays