ND preparing for more well-capping

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hundreds of millions of federal infrastructure dollars are going towards the energy sector. The largest single project approved by the state legislature with ARPA money is a natural gas pipeline. But the latest infrastructure deal passed by Congress has even more coming, and energy leaders are hoping it solves a growing problem.

Across the country, there are 60,000 orphaned or idled oil wells which are wells which have been left unused and unprotected. This can be dangerous not only for the infrastructure, but the surrounding environment.

In the new REGROW Act, each state is eligible for $25 million every year through 2030 specifically to plug and reclaim these wells. The act also gives states money for performance grants for energy companies.

“We may have gone into this thinking we absolutely knew what we were doing and we were the best, but there’s money available to look at ways to improve performance and so I think, coming off of that, we certainly should do that,” said DMR Director Lynn Helms.

Helms said having the $25 million each year will allow the energy sector to take projects and compete them slowly over time, rather than in a one-time amount like the CARES Act. There were complaints in the past from landowners over how the previous efforts were mad, but DMR said they learned their lesson.

