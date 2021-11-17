ND National Guard performs hazmat exercise at Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Practice makes perfect. That’s the idea behind a joint exercise at the state Capitol today. North Dakota Highway Patrol, National Guard, the Governor’s Office and State Lab all worked together to simulate a horrific event.

It’s an ordinary day at the North Dakota State Capitol, but inside the governor’s office an envelope lays open exposing a suspicious white powder.

“We’re just doing an exercise, if there was a chemical or biological threat sent to the governor’s office,” said Nick Althoff, state trooper with North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Soon, a small team of National Guardsmen enter the Capitol wearing protective suits, bringing with them equipment that would enable them to make a life saving response.

“That team will collect evidence, collect samples, then we’re going to transport it to the state microbiology lab and they will confirm the findings we find today,” said North Dakota National Guard Staff Sergeant Chris Hickel.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the exercise took three months of planning.

“We picked the right scenario that would be the most realistic here at the Capitol and then we come up with a plan. And today we’re executing that exercise and that plan,” said Hickel.

A plan organizers hope they never have to use it, but know they need to practice just in case.

